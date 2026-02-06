Thieves steal over two dozen V-16 emergency lights in one night from parked cars in Costa Blanca town

THREE people have been arrested for stealing 26 V-16 emergency lights from parked cars in San Vicente del Raspeig.

The trio made a special 30 kilometre journey from Ibi to plunder the vehicles during one overnight robbery session between January 26 and 27.

The perpetrators broke the windows of 26 vehicles and took the beacons, as well as stealing personal effects, work tools and cash.

The high number of vehicles affected caused ‘significant’ social alarm around San Vicente, according to the Guardia Civil.

Every break-in included the theft of a V-16 emergency warning light which was made mandatory for vehicle owners since January 1, and which have become a popular item on the ‘black market’.

The three male suspects were identified and all had numerous criminal records for similar crimes.

Though they were known to live in Ibi, they had changed their addresses and did not appear to have any employment- making it harder to track them down.

They were arrested on February 3 in the town and were charged with 26 counts of robbery with force.

They were granted bail after their court appearance.

The Guardia Civil managed to recover some of the stolen items and return them to their rightful owners.

It pointed out that approved V-16 beacons have an individual serial number and recommend that owners note it down and register it, so that they can be recovered and returned if stolen.

There has been a spate of V-16 thefts this year across Spain including an Alicante criminal who was arrested three times within a week.

