Drivers will have ‘reasonable period’ to get now-mandatory V-16 light – as new stats show Spain registers over a thousand traffic deaths each year

DRIVERS in Spain still have time to equip their vehicles with the new mandatory emergency lights, the Minister of the Interior has said.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced on Thursday that, for a “reasonable period of time,” motorists will not be fined for failing to use the V-16 emergency beacon, although he did not specify how long this grace period would last.

The V-16 beacon officially replaced traditional emergency warning triangles on January 1 as part of a government bid to improve road safety, after figures showed that road accident fatalities still ran into the thousands in 2025.

Unlike warning triangles, which require drivers to exit their vehicles, the V-16 beacon can be placed on the roof of a car without leaving the vehicle, significantly reducing the risk to motorists.

The devices are also connected to a dedicated digital platform, enabling them to automatically transmit a distress signal to Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, as soon as they are activated.

Grande-Marlaska said these features made the V-16 beacon safer than traditional emergency equipment, adding that the light was visible from up to one kilometre away.

“This is about ensuring safety — and doing so in a reasonable manner,” he said.

“I hope all vehicles get it,” the minister added, noting that around 3,000 drivers per day are currently equipping their vehicles with the new beacons.

According to the DGT, 1,119 people were killed in 1,028 road accidents in Spain last year, down 35 deaths and 14 crashes compared with 2024.

Grande-Marlaska said around 25 people have died in recent years after being struck while placing warning triangles on the road – one of the key reasons for the switch.

He also noted that Spain’s connected V-16 system is being closely watched by other European countries.

Some, including the UK, have already restricted or banned traditional warning triangles over safety fears.

Improving roadside safety, the minister added, forms part of a wider crackdown on traffic deaths, which also includes plans to lower the legal drink-drive limit as part of a “zero tolerance” approach.

