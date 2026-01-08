8 Jan, 2026
8 Jan, 2026 @ 12:51
Record 20.5% annual price rise in 2025 for second-hand properties in Spain

by
A STUDY has reported a record 20.5% annual price rise for second-hand properties in Spain last year.

Property portal Fotocasa said that prices reached an average of €2,879/m2 in December.

It said it was the highest recorded percentage hike since the Fotocasa Real Estate Index was launched 20 years ago.

Renting a home in Spain uses up 11% more of household income compared to buying a property
PROPERTY PRICES SOAR

The group says the massive rise is down to demand ‘quadrupling’ supply, coupled with population growth, people wanting better locations, and an increase in demand for single-person properties.

María Matos, Director of Studies and spokesperson for Fotocasa, said: “Interest rate cuts leading to cheaper mortgages has also boosted demand.”

“The current lack of homes makes a drop in prices in the short term very unlikely,” Matos stated.

The regional breakdown shows that Murcia had the biggest rise in second-hand housing(29.6%), followed by the Valencian Community (24.4%).

In 2024, the Valencia region- including the sought-after area of Alicante province- had the highest increase of 19.8%.

Other figures take in Asturias (24.0%), Cantabria (22.9%), Andalucia (22.2%), Madrid (21.7%), the Canary Islands (21.3%), Catalunya (15.0%), the Balearic Islands (14.6%), Galicia (13.2%), the Basque Country (12.1%), Castilla y Leon (9.1%), La Rioja (8.9%) and Castilla-La Mancha (8.6%).

Much more modest rises were recorded in Navarra (8.0%), Castilla-La Mancha (5.2%) and La Rioja (1.5%).

In rankings by house price, the Balearic Islands tops the list with an average of €5,267/m², followed closely by Madrid with €5,206/m².

Both regions exceed the €5,000/m² barrier- well above the national average.

They are followed by the Basque Country with €3,681/m², the Canary Islands with €3,319/m² and Catalunya with €3,247/m².

