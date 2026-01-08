ESTEPONA is set for a striking facelift after the local council approved a “historic” multi-million-euro budget on January 1.
Authorities said that around 20% of the €132 million earmarked for 2026 will go toward infrastructure investments, including a new main boulevard, additional car parks, and a cycling track.
Adding to the good news, property taxes across Estepona have been reduced by an average of 20% – in what Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano described as “the biggest tax cut in Estepona’s history.”
“We believe that keeping money in the hands of local residents is essential for sustaining and boosting the local economy,” he said.
Of the record-breaking €27 million set aside for infrastructure, roughly €10 million will fund the new Central Park Boulevard, and just under €5 million will go toward an underground car park beneath the Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen.
Approximately €4 million will be allocated to a new cycling track and other sports facilities, with the remaining €8 million covering smaller projects, including resurfacing streets and improvements to public parks and children’s playgrounds.
The unprecedented spending follows Estepona’s full repayment of its massive €304-million debt last year, allowing the 2026 budget to move forward unencumbered for the first time in more than a decade.
