8 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jan, 2026 @ 13:03
···
1 min read

A shiny new main boulevard, more parking and a cycling track: Just some of the upgrades Estepona is set to see in 2026

by

ESTEPONA is set for a striking facelift after the local council approved a “historic” multi-million-euro budget on January 1.

Authorities said that around 20% of the €132 million earmarked for 2026 will go toward infrastructure investments, including a new main boulevard, additional car parks, and a cycling track.

Adding to the good news, property taxes across Estepona have been reduced by an average of 20% – in what Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano described as “the biggest tax cut in Estepona’s history.”

READ MORE:

“We believe that keeping money in the hands of local residents is essential for sustaining and boosting the local economy,” he said.

Of the record-breaking €27 million set aside for infrastructure, roughly €10 million will fund the new Central Park Boulevard, and just under €5 million will go toward an underground car park beneath the Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen.

Approximately €4 million will be allocated to a new cycling track and other sports facilities, with the remaining €8 million covering smaller projects, including resurfacing streets and improvements to public parks and children’s playgrounds.

The unprecedented spending follows Estepona’s full repayment of its massive €304-million debt last year, allowing the 2026 budget to move forward unencumbered for the first time in more than a decade.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Record 20.5% annual price rise in 2025 for second-hand properties in Spain
Previous Story

Record 20.5% annual price rise in 2025 for second-hand properties in Spain

Record 20.5% annual price rise in 2025 for second-hand properties in Spain
Previous Story

Record 20.5% annual price rise in 2025 for second-hand properties in Spain

Latest from Costa del Sol

Related Articles

Go toTop