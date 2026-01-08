ESTEPONA is set for a striking facelift after the local council approved a “historic” multi-million-euro budget on January 1.

Authorities said that around 20% of the €132 million earmarked for 2026 will go toward infrastructure investments, including a new main boulevard, additional car parks, and a cycling track.

Adding to the good news, property taxes across Estepona have been reduced by an average of 20% – in what Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano described as “the biggest tax cut in Estepona’s history.”

READ MORE:

“We believe that keeping money in the hands of local residents is essential for sustaining and boosting the local economy,” he said.

Of the record-breaking €27 million set aside for infrastructure, roughly €10 million will fund the new Central Park Boulevard, and just under €5 million will go toward an underground car park beneath the Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen.

Approximately €4 million will be allocated to a new cycling track and other sports facilities, with the remaining €8 million covering smaller projects, including resurfacing streets and improvements to public parks and children’s playgrounds.

The unprecedented spending follows Estepona’s full repayment of its massive €304-million debt last year, allowing the 2026 budget to move forward unencumbered for the first time in more than a decade.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.