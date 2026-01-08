ANDALUCIA has been officially named the most popular holiday destination in the entire European Union for short-term rentals.

New figures released today by Eurostat show the southern Spanish region absolutely dominated the market during the second quarter of 2025.

Tourists spent a staggering 13.3 million nights in accommodation booked via online platforms such as Airbnb, Booking, Expedia and TripAdvisor in Andalucia between April and June.

This figure placed the region far ahead of its nearest rival, the Jadranska Hrvatska coastal region of Croatia, which recorded 9.6 million nights.

Perhaps most impressively, Andalucia comfortably beat the Ile de France region, home to Paris, which came in third with 9.0 million nights.

The gap of nearly four million nights between Andalucia and the runner-up highlights just how popular the south of Spain has become compared to other heavyweights on the continent.

The data confirms Spain’s dominance of the European holiday market.

Six of the top 20 most popular tourist regions in the bloc were Spanish, with the sun and beach destinations proving unbeatable for international travellers.

Alongside Andalucia, the list includes the Canary Islands, Catalunya and the Valencian Community.

The report also highlights a booming summer for the wider industry across the continent.

Across the EU, guests spent 398.1 million nights in short-term rentals between July and September 2025.

This represents an 8.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, and a massive 28.2% jump compared to 2023.

While the surge in numbers is excellent news for the local economy, it comes amid ongoing debates about the sustainability of tourism numbers.

With Andalucia now confirmed as the undisputed capital of Europe for short-term lets, pressure may mount on local authorities to balance this success with the needs of local residents facing housing pressures.

