DISCOUNTS to continue on Andalucia’s public transport with the Junta extending offers into the new year.

The continuation of these deals means that throughout 2026 free travel will be available for children under 15 and that 50% discounts will apply for young people under 30 with 40% discounts for all other travel cards.

Of the 40% discount half will be funded by the Ministry of Transport with the remainder being funded by the Junta.

This decision to provide additional subsidies was made ‘so that public transport continues to be the preferred travel option chosen by the people of Andalucia’, according to Rocio Diaz, the regional minister for public works, regional planning and housing.

Accessibility to public transport has long been a priority of Juanma Moreno’s regional government: the ‘Consorcio’ travel card offers permanent discounts and the 2022 creation of the Tarjeta Joven de Transporte saw young people receive deals.

Holders of the latter card will now enjoy a 50% discount on top of the card if they are under 30.

The 40% discount for all other public transport users will apply to multi-trip tickets and season tickets, specifically on the ‘Consorcio’ green card, metro passes and passes offered by intercity operators.

After proudly announcing the continuation of the discounts Diaz did express her disappointment that the announcement of them was ‘stalled until the very last minute’.

She is aware that it would have given ‘more peace of mind to users and the regions that are going to apply these tariffs if the information were provided with more advance notice’.

Placing the blame for the delayed announcement on the national government, Diaz, according to SUR in English, added that it is ‘common practice for the Spanish government to leave everything to the last minute and without providing all the necessary information’.

