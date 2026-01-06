Red weather alert for central Spain as Storm Francis triggers ‘danger to life’ warnings – with temperatures plunging to -14C and snow and wind alerts in force

SPAIN’S wintery cold snap is set to get even chillier with temperatures forecast to plummet below zero across the peninsular.

A rare red alert has even been issued for a region in central Spain where the mercury is set to plunge to a bone-shaking -14C.

Parameras de Molina, located in the northeast of Guadalajara province and part of the so-called ‘Ice Triangle’ that covers swathes of Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha, will be under a red warning for low temperatures until tomorrow morning.

READ MORE: WATCH: Storm Francis wreaks havoc on the Costa del Sol as rivers burst and homes flood – with snow warnings now issued across Spain

? AVISO ROJO | Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara)



??Temperaturas mínimas inferiores a -14 ºC. Peligro extraordinario.



??Aviso en vigor entre las 21:00 del martes 6 y las 08:59 del miércoles 7 de enero.



?? Mantente informado y consulta los avisos en vigor en nuestra web y app. pic.twitter.com/UBupmbnFHR January 6, 2026

The area is famed for its cold winters thanks to its altitude and inland location, with the local municipality of Molina de Aragon recording Spain’s third-lowest ever temperature of -28.2C.

In nearby Guadalajara, Avila, Segovia, Cuenca, overnight temperatures could dip to around -6C.

An orange alert is in place near the Pyrenees – covering Lleida and portions of Girona – for low temperatures and bitter wind gusts surpassing 80km/h.

An orange weather warning has also been activated for Navarra where around 5cm of snow could fall in just 24 hours.

READ MORE: WATCH: Terrifying waterspout rips through popular Spanish seafront as death toll from stormy weekend continues to grow

06/01 11:54 AVISOS HOY Y MAÑANA | España: vientos, costeros, temperaturas mínimas y nevadas. Nivel máximo de aviso: rojo.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/P9ilK13AX0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 6, 2026

Further south, temperatures are also set to fall below freezing in inland Valencia, Murcia, Alicante, Ciudad Real and large swathes of northern Andalucia.

The deep freeze comes just days after the Costa del Sol was battered by heavy rainfall brought by Storm Francis, triggering floods and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

In the province of Cadiz, the regional government ordered the evacuation of around 470 homes located downstream of the Guadarranque reservoir amid fears of flooding.

In some areas, around 200mm of rain fell, leading to rivers bursting and even bridges collapsing.

That spell of stormy weather came just one week after three people died on the Costa del Sol while trying to cross swollen rivers.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.