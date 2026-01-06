WATCH: Junta president heckled at Three Kings parade in Sevilla as crowd jeer and chant for better public healthcare

THE Junta president should have been the most popular man in Sevilla when he turned up to the Pearl of Andalucia for the city’s traditional Three Kings parade.

After all, Juanma Moreno was there to play Baltazar, one of the Three Wise Men, and hand out sweets and gifts to the crowd as a float passed through the city.

Instead, the conservative Partido Popular (PP) leader of mainland Spain’s southernmost region found himself as public enemy number one.

Moreno was greeted with jeers, boos and heckles as his float paraded through the streets of Sevilla for the traditional procession, which celebrates the Three Wise Men who visited the infant Jesus after he was born.

In one video shared on social media, large swathes of the crowd can be seen gesticulating at the president, with others whistling and shouting out profanities.

One man can be heard screaming ‘Fuera!’ (‘Out!), while a separate video shows hundreds of attendees chanting ‘Sanidad pública’ (‘public healthcare’) in reference to the depressing state of Andalucia’s public health system.

Elsewhere, a roadside advert funded by Adelante Andalucia, a left-wing nationalist party, read: “Baltazar, this year we ask you for public healthcare.”

