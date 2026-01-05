Spain’s oldest Three Kings parade goes ahead despite weather warning

SPAIN’S oldest Three Kings parade will take place in Alcoy from 6pm this Monday- despite the inclement weather.

Despite many surrounding Alicante province towns suspending or moving their traditional celebrations indoors, Alcoy has stood its ground despite forecasts of heavy rain or even snow.

The municipality has staged the parade since at least 1866 when it was first documented.

Alcoy council took the decision on Sunday for the event to continue despite a yellow alert for rain and snow.

Some changes will be made, notably pages not climbing up red wooden stairs to carry gifts- in case their footing is unsafe.

Presents will be handed out to children completely inside buildings.

The scheduled firework display will only take place if weather conditions allow it.

Alcoy’s mayor, Toni Frances, said the parade is facing ‘exceptional circumstances’ and warned of last-minute changes to the route- depending on the situation.

Alcoy’s Three Kings parade is a festival of ‘National Tourist Interest’.

It brings together around a thousand participants, including pages, groups, troupes and collaborators directly involved in the parade, according to the local council.

The authority stated that the main distinctive element is that the event ‘is carried out according to the tradition started in the nineteenth century without any modern elements and advertising sponsorships’.

