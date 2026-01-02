Cold air mass will bring big fall in temperatures plus persistent rain and snow to Spain

A COLD air mass from northern Europe is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of Spain from the weekend with a significant drop in temperatures.

The icy blast will become more prominent on Monday and Tuesday- the Three Kings holiday period.

It will bring a storm of ‘intense rains in eastern Spain with copious snowfall at medium levels which may also affect lower levels’, according to state weather forecaster, Aemet.

??La probabilidad de nevadas en zonas del interior central-oriental peninsular ha aumentado con respecto a pronósticos anteriores.



??Es probable que nieve en cotas medias y bajas, lo que puede afectar a vías de comunicación. Infórmate del estado del tiempo y de las carreteras. pic.twitter.com/LGuRK5h02A — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 1, 2026

In areas, like Alicante province, the storms will start being felt from Saturday with rain present until at least after Three Kings Day- January 6.

The entry of cold air will be noticed from Sunday, when temperatures will gradually fall in the province, reaching -7C overnight in some inland areas on Three Kings Day.

The interaction between Storm Francis and the cold air mass will transform rain into snow with a parallel drop in temperatures.

Aemet spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, said: “There is still a lot of uncertainty about where the snowfall will occur and in which areas it will be the most prominent.”

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

He predicted that on Saturday night it could snow at low levels in the far north and on Sunday in areas of the north and centre of Spain.

For Sunday, a sharp drop in temperatures is expected and the frosts will extend to whole of the Spanish mainland, except for the coasts and the lower Guadalquivir.

The combination of low temperatures with icy winds could create the feeling of very low values, even during the middle of the day.

