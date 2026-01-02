Woman, 90, and two of her children die in Madrid flat fire as experts probe cause

A WOMAN, 90, and her two children- aged in their sixties- died in a fire at their flat in the Carbanchel district of Madrid in the early hours of Friday morning.

The blaze broke out in the living room of the property on Calle Moreno at around 3am.

A huge plumb of black smoke poured out of a window on the third floor of the recently constructed building.

Incendio en vivienda. #Carabanchel.



A la llegada de @BomberosMad el fuego rompe por fachada y la vivienda está inundada de humo y con mucha temperatura. Durante la extinción, encuentran los cuerpos sin vida de 3 personas.@SAMUR_PC confirma los fallecimientos.



?C/ Moreno. pic.twitter.com/e39aEytwBf — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 2, 2026

Madrid fire crews had to break down an armoured front door to the flat with explosives to gain access.

They discovered three bodies inside the property- that of the elderly woman and those of a male and female.

Two had died from smoke inhalation and the other had suffered severe burns.

The smoke reached the attic area of the complex and two people needed treatment for shock.

Firefighters said the living room of the flat where the fire originated had been ‘totally burned’ and the rest of the home had been filled with smoke.

Police specialists are investigating the origin of the blaze, which required four hours of work by fire crews to sort out.

That was due to its virulence, as well as the large amount of smoke caused and the high temperature accumulated across the residential block.

