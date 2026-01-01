1 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jan, 2026 @ 19:07
1 min read

Get your diary out: Spain’s 2026 public holidays confirmed – with four long weekends to enjoy

by
Calendar

WORKERS in Spain will be able to enjoy 14 public holidays in 2026 – including four long weekends.

That includes 12 official work holidays plus two additional days chosen by each municipality.

Four of the days off fall on a Friday or Monday, allowing workers to enjoy a long weekend if following a traditional five-day working week.

The first long weekend of the year comes with Good Friday on April 3, a nationwide holiday that leads into the Easter period and gives many people a spring break to enjoy time away or enjoy Spain’s rich Holy Week traditions. 

For many across Spain, early April will bring a four-day weekend thanks to Maundy Thursday the day before, which is celebrated as a holiday in all regions bar Catalunya and Valencia.

Next up is Labour Day on May 1, taking place on a Friday in 2026.

Spain’s National Day falls on a Monday on October 12, handing workers another long weekend, while Christmas Day is a Friday, kicking festive celebrations off in style.

READ MORE: ‘It will only offend the fools of the PSOE’: Small town Vox mayor in southern Spain launches controversial Franco calendar

Tourist boom continues in Spain with record foreign visitors for Easter
Spaniards will enjoy 14 public holidays this year.

Unfortunately, ‘puentes’ are rare in the year ahead – the name given to holidays that fall on a Tuesday or Thursday where workers can take the Monday or Friday off to bridge the holidays and create a longer period of time off.

The majority of ‘puentes’ come from regional holidays celebrated on March 19 (Valencia, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra and Basque Country), April 23 (Aragon and Castilla y Leon), June 4 (Castilla-La Mancha), June 9 (Murcia and La Rioja), July 28 (Cantabria), September 8 (Extremadura), September 15 (Cantabria) and December 3 (Navarra).

A ‘puente’ will also take place on December 8 for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Spain’s national holidays:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 6 – Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day) – Optional in some regions

March 19 – St Joseph’s Day – Or St James’ Day

April 2 – Maundy Thursday – Observed in all regions bar Catalunya and Valencia

April 3 – Good Friday

May 1 – Labour Day

July 25 – St James’ Day – Or St Joseph’s Day

August 15 – Assumption of Mary

October 12 – Spain’s National Day

November 1 – All Saints’ Day

December 6 – Constitution Day

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 – Christmas

Plus two local public holidays chosen by each municipality.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Man Person Car Wheel Interior Driving 915417 Pxhere.com
Previous Story

Driving in Spain? New rules come into force TODAY – including mandatory V16 warning light

Man Person Car Wheel Interior Driving 915417 Pxhere.com
Previous Story

Driving in Spain? New rules come into force TODAY – including mandatory V16 warning light

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop