Get your diary out: Spain’s 2026 public holidays confirmed – with four long weekends to enjoy

WORKERS in Spain will be able to enjoy 14 public holidays in 2026 – including four long weekends.

That includes 12 official work holidays plus two additional days chosen by each municipality.

Four of the days off fall on a Friday or Monday, allowing workers to enjoy a long weekend if following a traditional five-day working week.

The first long weekend of the year comes with Good Friday on April 3, a nationwide holiday that leads into the Easter period and gives many people a spring break to enjoy time away or enjoy Spain’s rich Holy Week traditions.

For many across Spain, early April will bring a four-day weekend thanks to Maundy Thursday the day before, which is celebrated as a holiday in all regions bar Catalunya and Valencia.

Next up is Labour Day on May 1, taking place on a Friday in 2026.

Spain’s National Day falls on a Monday on October 12, handing workers another long weekend, while Christmas Day is a Friday, kicking festive celebrations off in style.

Spaniards will enjoy 14 public holidays this year.

Unfortunately, ‘puentes’ are rare in the year ahead – the name given to holidays that fall on a Tuesday or Thursday where workers can take the Monday or Friday off to bridge the holidays and create a longer period of time off.

The majority of ‘puentes’ come from regional holidays celebrated on March 19 (Valencia, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra and Basque Country), April 23 (Aragon and Castilla y Leon), June 4 (Castilla-La Mancha), June 9 (Murcia and La Rioja), July 28 (Cantabria), September 8 (Extremadura), September 15 (Cantabria) and December 3 (Navarra).

A ‘puente’ will also take place on December 8 for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Spain’s national holidays:

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 6 – Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day) – Optional in some regions

March 19 – St Joseph’s Day – Or St James’ Day

April 2 – Maundy Thursday – Observed in all regions bar Catalunya and Valencia

April 3 – Good Friday

May 1 – Labour Day

July 25 – St James’ Day – Or St Joseph’s Day

August 15 – Assumption of Mary

October 12 – Spain’s National Day

November 1 – All Saints’ Day

December 6 – Constitution Day

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 – Christmas

Plus two local public holidays chosen by each municipality.

