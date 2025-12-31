31 Dec, 2025
31 Dec, 2025 @ 11:00
Big Scandinavian boost unveiled for Spain’s Valencia airport

VALENCIA AIRPORT

VALENCIA airport will- for the first time in 2026- run direct flights to all four Scandinavian capitals.

Services to and from Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki increases the area’s push towards attracting ‘high value’ north European tourists.

Finnair’s new route to Helsinki will help give Valencia a ‘full house’ of connections to that part of Europe.

PAULA LLOBET

The city’s tourism councillor and president of Visit Valencia, Paula Llobet, said that increased promotion has been launched in Scandinavia alongside the new services.

They are also aiming to boost long-haul markets via joint campaigns with Madrid in the United States and Canada.

“Better connectivity not only strengthens tourism but also directly improves the quality of life of those who live in Valencia because it allows them to be better connected with Europe and the World,” said Llobet.

New domestic and international routes for 2026 will include ITA Airways’ new service to Rome and a direct flight to Rabat operated by Ryanair, which will expand Valencia’s presence in North Africa.

Other new connections also feature London (Luton and Gatwick), Venice, Florence, Lille and Melilla via carriers including Wizz Air, Volotea and Air Nostrum.

Paula Llobet commented: “Valencia has a very solid and low-dependent connectivity model, based on a wide and diverse network of routes and markets, which provides stability and resilience to the destination”.

Llobet also stressed that ‘the growth of domestic tourism in Europe, which is advancing at a faster rate than other markets, together with the stability of tourist demand in the city, clearly indicates that residents are the great beneficiaries of the increase in air capacity.”

“More flights mean more options, better prices and easier travel from Valencia throughout the year,” she concluded.

