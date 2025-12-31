Here’s a list of Spain’s most sought-after holiday spots over Christmas – and most of them are in Andalucia

DESTINATIONS in Andalucia were among Spain’s most sought-after holiday spots over the Christmas period, new data has shown.

Figures from holiday rental platform Holidu revealed that seven Andalucian cities made it into Spain’s top 20 most-visited domestic destinations over the festive period – more than any other region in the country.

While Madrid clinched the top spot, Malaga and Granada were hot on its heels, securing second and third place respectively and cementing Andalucia’s status as Spain’s holiday favourite.

Further down the ranking came Valencia, Benidorm and Barcelona, while Sevilla and Jerez de la Frontera impressed with seventh and eighth place finishes.

Rounding out Andalucia’s strong showing were Cordoba (11th), Cadiz (18th) and Conil de la Frontera (19th) – sealing the region’s reputation as the place Spaniards flocked to this Christmas.

Destinations across Spain also showed a stark contrast in prices over the festive period, according to the same data.

Malaga averaged €164 per night over Christmas, with Granada close behind at €170 and Sevilla slightly pricier at €183, showing Andalucia can still deliver strong value despite soaring demand.

Palma de Mallorca topped the price table nationwide, emerging as Spain’s most expensive festive destination with eye-watering average rates of €278 per night.

Barcelona followed at €265, while foodie favourite San Sebastian claimed third place with an average nightly cost of €230.

Madrid ranked fourth at €222 per night, with Bilbao completing the top five at €171 as prices climbed in Spain’s major urban hubs.

At the bargain end of the scale, Murcia was crowned Spain’s cheapest destination at just €106 per night – proving a festive escape does not have to break the bank.

Peñiscola came next at €109, with Conil de la Frontera (€113) and Cadiz (€115.50) reinforcing Andalucia’s reputation for affordable getaways.

Tarragona rounded out the five cheapest cities at €120 per night.

