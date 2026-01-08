Home sales boom in Spain despite prices continuing to soar

PROPERTY sales in Spain are continuing to surge despite double-digit annual price rises.
A survey published this week indicated an average 20% hike in second-hand property prices.
In spite of rising costs, the country’s notaries via the College of Registrars reported on Thursday that 58,500 home sales were registered in November 2025- a 7.1% rise on the same month in 2024.
The autumn boom came after lower sales figures during the summer.
The notaries said over 43,200 home mortgages were approved last November, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%.
Nearly all of the regions including the North African enclaves registered sales rises in November, with the exception of three.
The biggest total percentage sales hikes were in Melilla (33.3%), the Canary Islands (27.9%) and Murcia (21.8%).
The only decreases were in Madrid (-11.1%), Asturias (-5.9%) and the Balearic Islands (-0.3%).
In raw numbers, Andalucia led the way with nearly 12,000 home sales, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalunya.
