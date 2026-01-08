8 Jan, 2026
8 Jan, 2026 @ 13:30
Home sales boom in Spain despite prices continuing to soar

PROPERTY sales in Spain are continuing to surge despite double-digit annual price rises.

A survey published this week indicated an average 20% hike in second-hand property prices.

In spite of rising costs, the country’s notaries via the College of Registrars reported on Thursday that 58,500 home sales were registered in November 2025- a 7.1% rise on the same month in 2024.

BIG REAL ESTATE DEMAND CONTINUES DESPITE PRICE HIKES

The autumn boom came after lower sales figures during the summer.

The notaries said over 43,200 home mortgages were approved last November, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%.

Nearly all of the regions including the North African enclaves registered sales rises in November, with the exception of three.

The biggest total percentage sales hikes were in Melilla (33.3%), the Canary Islands (27.9%) and Murcia (21.8%).

The only decreases were in Madrid (-11.1%), Asturias (-5.9%) and the Balearic Islands (-0.3%).

In raw numbers, Andalucia led the way with nearly 12,000 home sales, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalunya.

