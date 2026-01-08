Home sales boom in Spain despite prices continuing to soar

PROPERTY sales in Spain are continuing to surge despite double-digit annual price rises.

A survey published this week indicated an average 20% hike in second-hand property prices.

In spite of rising costs, the country’s notaries via the College of Registrars reported on Thursday that 58,500 home sales were registered in November 2025- a 7.1% rise on the same month in 2024.

READ MORE:

BIG REAL ESTATE DEMAND CONTINUES DESPITE PRICE HIKES

The autumn boom came after lower sales figures during the summer.

The notaries said over 43,200 home mortgages were approved last November, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%.

Nearly all of the regions including the North African enclaves registered sales rises in November, with the exception of three.

The biggest total percentage sales hikes were in Melilla (33.3%), the Canary Islands (27.9%) and Murcia (21.8%).

The only decreases were in Madrid (-11.1%), Asturias (-5.9%) and the Balearic Islands (-0.3%).

In raw numbers, Andalucia led the way with nearly 12,000 home sales, followed by the Valencian Community and Catalunya.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.