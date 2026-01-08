Modular prefab ‘Lego’ homes arrive in Andalucia – but do they offer better value than traditional homes?

A SPANISH housing company has unveiled Andalucia’s first ever modular prefab – sparking hopes that the new ‘Lego’ homes could help ease the region’s property crisis.

Modular Home, a firm specialising in building homes from standardised parts, assembled a two-storey house – complete with a garage – in Roquetas de Mar, near Almeria, in just a week – though the full manufacturing process took around six months, the company said.

Priced at around €1,500 per square metre, these modular homes are slightly more expensive than traditional houses in Almería, where the average sits at roughly €1,300 per square metre, according to Idealista.

But the big selling point is speed. Modular homes can be manufactured and erected in half the time of conventional builds – a huge advantage as scarcity of land and skilled labour continues to drive property prices sky-high across Spain.

The Roquetas house was originally designed as a traditional build before being adapted to Modular Home’s industrial process. The result is a sleek, white?finished home with PVC windows, a chimney, and all the comforts of a modern dwelling.

According to company representative Valentin Rodríguez, the construction works “like Lego,” with concrete panels manufactured off-site, then transported and slotted together with cranes.

This “standardised customisation” allows fully personalised designs while keeping production fast and efficient.

Speed is not the only perk. While a conventional house in the region can take 16–18 months to complete, a modular home can be finished in around six months, with its concrete skeleton erected in just seven days.

Durability and energy efficiency also make these homes attractive. The concrete panels, anchored with metal fixings, are designed to last over 100 years, and their natural thermal properties – combined with internal insulation – help achieve high energy performance ratings.

Modular construction is cleaner too. Up to 70% of the build happens in controlled factory conditions, drastically reducing waste compared to traditional construction, which can produce up to five times more debris for a similar-sized home.

There is a catch though: once the main panels are made, changes are tricky, so buyers must finalise their design choices early.

Modular homes are fully mortgageable if built on urban land with the correct licences, authorities have confirmed, and some banks may fund 100% of the construction if the land is already owned.

Founded in 2008 and based in Caceres, with its main factory in Coria, Modular Home has delivered over 700 homes across Spain and can produce up to 200 homes a year.

Its arrival in Almeria could signal a shift towards industrialised housing as a practical solution to Spain’s ongoing property crunch.

