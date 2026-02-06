Tragedy as rising fashion model, 21, is found dead in her room on the Costa del Sol

INTERNATIONAL fashion model, Cristina Perez Galcenco, 21, has been found dead at her Malaga province home.

It’s been reported that her death was down to natural causes, with no signs of violence- something confirmed by an autopsy.

Perez Galcenco is the daughter of former Sporting Gijon goalkeeper, Nacho Perez, and model Tatiana Galcenco.

CRISTINA AGED 14, AT START OF CAREER

Roommates at her Caleta de Velez home called emergency services at around 8.15am on Tuesday when they noticed that she was unconscious in her bed.

Paramedics could do nothing to save her.

The Asturias-based model had moved to the Malaga area to pursue her career.

She also had a boyfriend from the region who was a textile businessman.

In recent years, Perez Galcenco had walked on catwalks in Madrid, Milan, Paris, London and China.

She was just 14-years-old when she first started modeling at the Campoamor Fashion Show in Oviedo, Asturias.

Campoamor organisers said her sudden death left a huge hole, especially among those who shared stages and professional projects with her.

She collaborated with top-level agencies and firms and was considered one of the most-promising models in the fashion sector and was respected for her professionalism and attitude.

Her funeral mass will take place on Saturday at the San Felix de Lugones parish church in Asturias.

