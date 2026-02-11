SPAIN could face further bouts of severe weather in the coming weeks, with long-range forecasts warning of continued heavy rain and flooding in multiple regions.

Weather outlooks now suggest the unsettled pattern is likely to continue into March, with an increased risk of heavy rainfall and flooding across large parts of the country following weeks of persistent rain.

Analog-based composite analysis made by 20th Century Reanalysis v3 shared via X by @Statisticizer.

The separate and independent composite analysis made by NCEP/NCAR was shared via X by @Statisticizer.

These projections are based on comparisons between current atmospheric conditions and similar weather patterns from past decades, alongside modern climate data.

While not day-to-day forecasts, the signals point to a higher likelihood of intense rain events developing during March rather than prolonged dry spells.

The areas highlighted include western and south-western Spain, such as Extremadura and western Andalucia, along with central regions including Castilla-La Mancha and the Madrid area, north-western Spain, and parts of the northeast and Balearic Sea region.

These zones are considered at increased risk of river flooding, flash floods and short-lived but high-impact downpours if unstable weather systems develop.

Meteorologists stress that these 30-day anomaly maps do not mean it will necessarily rain every day, but that when storms do occur, they may be more intense.

The warnings come amid growing scientific concern over the increasing frequency of rare and extreme flood events across Europe.

Recent research highlights a shift towards more frequent ‘once-in-a-century’ floods, including deadly events in Spain. This points to the catastrophic flooding in Valencia in October 2024 – the deadliest natural disaster in the country since 1973.

More recently, Storm Leonardo and Storm Marta have also wreaked havoc across the nation, resulting in several deaths as well.

Experts say a combination of saturated soils, changing atmospheric patterns and short-response river basins make early awareness and preparedness essential, particularly during late winter and early spring.

Authorities continue to urge residents to follow weather warnings closely and avoid flood-prone areas during heavy rainfall.

