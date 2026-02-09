VICIOUS winds and rain plummeted onto a Cadiz paseo as bystanders blown away by impact of a potential tornado.

Footage submitted during the peak of Storm Marta on Saturday shows violent gusts whipping across the seafront walkway outside a local bar.

The clip features fearful shouting as onlookers take witness to the wind ravaging the street and bar awnings.

The area affected in the video was Barbate, the traditional fishing village and tuna capital of the world.

A suspected tornado caused the damage, bringing down an electricity pylon in its path – underscoring the sheer force of the storm.

MeteoCadiz wrote on X: ‘More images are arriving of fallen electrical towers due to a possible tornado caused by Storm Marta.’

Officials later confirmed that electricity was gradually restored overnight.

‘Little by little, during the night and thanks to the work of the technicians, the electricity service has been restored to a large part of the affected municipalities.’

The Cadiz province has been under repeated severe weather alerts over the last week, with Storm Leonardo, Kristin, and Marta – marking the eighth storm of the year so far, and with little sign that what is shaping up to be one of the rainiest winters on record will ease.

According to The Guardian, torrential rainfall linked to the recent storms has resulted in several deaths – three in Spain and at least five in Portugal.

The repeated storms have brought heavy rain, widespread flooding, landslides, and now tornadoes.

The Weather Network reported that this month has already reached historic levels of flooding nationwide.

In Grazalema alone, more than 500mm of rain fell within 24 hours, one of the highest totals ever recorded in Spain.

While the worst of the weather has passed, areas like Grazalema and Campo de Gibraltar are still on a yellow rain warning for Monday.

