10 Feb, 2026
10 Feb, 2026 @ 10:00
1 min read

4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Luis / Sant Lluis with pool – € 685,000

by
We are delighted to present this charming country house in Sant Lluís, a true gem carefully refurbished in 2024, blending traditional Menorcan character with modern comfort. A property perfectly suited both for year-round living and for enjoying the island on memorable getaways. Located just a short walk from the village centre, the house enjoys a peaceful and serene setting where privacy and calm take centre stage. The comprehensive renovation has been carried out with exquisite taste and great attention to detail: ceilings, insulation, carpentry, flooring and all installations have been… See full property details

Finca/Country House

San Luis / Sant Lluís, Menorca

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 685,000

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

