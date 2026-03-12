12 Mar, 2026
12 Mar, 2026 @ 10:00
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 499,000

Located within the prestigious five-star gated community El Marqués de Atalaya in Estepona, this bright west-facing first-floor apartment offers an exceptional combination of space, comfort, and refined living. The property has a total built area of approximately 155 m², featuring 125 m² of interior living space and an expansive 31 m² terrace, perfectly designed for outdoor relaxation and entertaining. The interior layout is elegant and functional, offering a spacious living and dining area that opens directly to the large terrace, filling the home with natural light and warmth. The… See full property details

Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 499,000

