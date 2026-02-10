STORM Nils is set to bring new weather alerts, strong winds and fears of even more rain to Andalucia.

Southern Spain’s latest storm is set to commence tomorrow with winds that could reach between 80 to 100 km/h.

It’s not only wind that Storm Nils will bring, scattered and irregular rain is predicted for the entire country.

Wind will cause the most chaos this week but some rain is anticipated. Credit: Eltiempo.es

This rain is predicted to hit Extremadura and Galicia the hardest.

On Thursday, however, the weather should stabilize and experts are predicting that Storm Nils will not be as disastrous as Storm Marta which devastated Andalucia.

Causing at least €4 billion of damage and forcing 11,000 to evacuate their homes, January and February storms have already wreaked havoc across Andalucia.

Now locals await the end of Storm Nils and hope that it will come at less of a cost.

