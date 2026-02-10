Mystery as four rare whales wash up dead on Andalusian coastline in one day

FOUR deep-sea whales have mysteriously washed up dead on beaches in southern Spain within hours of each other, triggering alarm among marine experts.

The strandings were recorded along the coasts of Almeria and Murcia and involved species that normally roam far out at sea – rarely, if ever, venturing into shallow waters, let alone busy beaches popular with locals and expats.

The unprecedented timing and locations of the deaths have sparked an urgent investigation into possible underwater disturbances off Spain’s Mediterranean coast, with experts warning the incident is ‘deeply concerning.’

The locations of the strandings suggested this was not an isolated accident, experts have said.

Map of Spain highlighting the regions of Murcia and Almería

Initial checks on the animals revealed no obvious external injuries, making boat strikes unlikely and shifting attention to less visible causes.

Investigators probing potential causes are looking at underwater noise, including naval sonar and seismic surveys, both of which have been linked to whale strandings in the past.

Naval sonar, used by military ships and submarines, sends out powerful sound waves that travel long distances underwater.

Seismic surveys, often carried out by energy companies, use repeated loud blasts to scan the seabed.

Whales depend on sound to navigate, communicate and find food. Sudden intense noise can cause panic and disorientation, especially in deep-diving species.

If startled, whales may surface too quickly, suffering internal injuries similar to decompression sickness, which can be fatal.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any military or industrial activity was taking place at the time, and investigations are ongoing.

Environmental groups warn the Mediterranean is already one of the most pressured seas on the planet, with heavy shipping traffic, military exercises and offshore exploration all competing in a relatively small area.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to determine whether the whales suffered internal trauma or signs of acoustic shock.

For now, the sudden deaths have left coastal communities shaken and raised fresh questions about what is really happening beneath the surface of Spain’s increasingly crowded seas.

