10 Feb, 2026
10 Feb, 2026 @ 17:00
Passenger head-butts and breaks teeth of female Ryanair worker after she told him his luggage was too big

Angry passenger head-butted and broke teeth of female Ryanair worker during excess luggage dispute at airport in Spain
PALMA DE MALLORCA AIRPORT

A PASSENGER assaulted a female Ryanair employeer at Palma de Mallorca in a dispute over the weight of his luggage.

The male attacker from South America has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The incident happened last Friday at around noon at a check-in counter.

RYANAIR CHECK-IN

The traveller who was flying to Madrid was told that his luggage was above its weight allowance.

The female employee was then punched several times in the face and lost some teeth.

He continued the frenetic assault by head-butting her, leaving the worker covered in blood and the assailant with a gash in his head.

Ryanair co-workers and passengers restrained the irate man before Guardia Civil officers arrived to handcuff him.

The victim required urgent medical help due to the injuries to her mouth while the attacker was taken to a medical centre to be treated for an open wound on his forehead.

The CCOO trade union described the assault as ‘totally unacceptable’.

It stated that airline workers are increasingly exposed to violence from travellers.

“We stand in solidarity with the victim and demand a review of the measures,” it stated.

The union said it will be in contact with airport operator Aena over the incident and will demand improvements to staff safety.

