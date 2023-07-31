THE PARENTS of a baby have been arrested in Estepona after the child was admitted to hospital with a broken leg, among other injuries, and also tested positive for cocaine.

The man, 24, and the woman, 19, are facing charges of child abuse according to a statement from the National Police and reported by news agency Europa Press.

The baby, who was reported to be still breastfeeding and very young, is not in any danger but on Monday was still being kept in a Marbella hospital for treatment.

The social services in the area have been notified of the incident, which was detected on Saturday when the baby was admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the pair, who have temporarily lost custody of the child as the probe continues.

