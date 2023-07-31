A TOURIST coach that was carrying 49 people, many of them children, was involved in a dramatic accident on Monday as it was ascending a mountain road in the Picos de Europa National Park in the northern region of Asturias.

While there were no fatalities, seven people were left with serious injuries and 12 more with lighter injuries. No children were among those seriously hurt.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the vehicle fell down a hill on its way to Lagos de Covadonga at around 12pm, rolling at least twice before coming to rest on one side. No one was left trapped inside and most of the passengers were able to evacuate the coach by their own means.

The Civil Guard reported that the most seriously injured were those who were not wearing a seatbelt and who were thrown from the bus. They had to be airlifted from the scene by helicopter for medical treatment.

As well as a medical helicopter, fire crews, ambulances, the Civil Guard and local police all attended the scene of the crash.

The causes of the accident are as yet unclear, but the operating company, Alsa, made a statement assuring that only the ‘most experienced drivers’ take the mountain route, and that they have ‘specific training in driving on mountain roads’.

The company told news agency Europa Press that the driver had 21 years’ experience and regularly drove the route.

