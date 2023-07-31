AN ALICANTE area resident has told an amorous couple to tone down their passionate sex sessions because they are keeping people awake in an apartment block.

The complainant from Ibi has pìnned a poster on the building’s community noticeboard saying that he or she is ‘fed up’ but did not specify what the exact noises are, but called for the perpetrators to close their window or to ‘muzzle their mouths’.

“We sleep in the summer with our windows open and amidst the silence of the night, you can hear,” the resident said.

“Have a little respect and understanding for your neighbours, as there are people who get up early and we need rest,” the message continued.

PLEA FOR SILENCE

The notice displayed in a communal landing area refers to noises that occur ‘every night’ when the couple get involved in what the angry neighbour describes as their ‘mating ritual’.

The author’s message uses the plural and states that both the victim and other residents are woken up by the nightly love-making and that the couple’s pleasure is so loud, it even distracts people from watching television.