THE former five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona will live once again after the property was bought out by a famous luxury chain.

The landmark resort, long such a fixture on the Costa del Sol – just a short hop from Estepona town – closed its doors after more than two decades last September.

But now the property, long regarded as one of the flagships of Estepona’s high-end tourism scene, is being completely renovated before reopening in 2026 after it was acquired by new owners.

Industry sources confirm it has been acquired by the major luxury brand Melia Hotels International, bringing an end to years of uncertainty over the future of the site.

The new operators are planning an extensive upgrade to refurbish it as the Hacienda del Mar, Bahía Estepona, to become part of the Melia Collection brand.

This process will see a total transformation of the rooms, pool areas, spa facilities and restaurants, with the goal of turning the resort into one of the region’s most distinctive high-end properties.

Melia has described the redesigned hotel as ‘one of the jewels of the Costa del Sol’, set to reopen with subtropical gardens and a striking lobby.

The hotel first opened in 1999 and became a fixture for visiting celebrities, golfers and wealthy travellers drawn to its subtropical gardens and direct access to the coast.

Its closure left a noticeable gap in Estepona’s premium offering, particularly as the town has pushed to position itself as a rival to Marbella for five-star tourism.

Resurrecting the Kempinski isn’t Melia’s only project in Andalucia – the luxury chain will also open new properties in Ronda and Cadiz next year.

The Ronda hotel will join The Melia Collection and is designed to showcase the region’s landscapes, Morisco heritage and Andalucian gastronomy.

In Cadiz, the group is restoring an 18th-century baroque palace overlooking the Alameda Apodaca, merging two protected historic buildings into a 36-room boutique hotel.

The company is also absorbing Lionel Messi’s MiM hotels into The Melia Collection, including the property in Sotogrande along with others in Sitges, Mallorca, Ibiza, Baqueira Beret and Andorra.

