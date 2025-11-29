Estepona hospital to finally become ‘fully operational’ – including for A&E, surgeries and X-rays – after staff boost  

ESTEPONA hospital is set to become fully operational after the Junta pledged to hire 58 new healthcare professionals.

The staff boost will bring the total workforce at the facility to 136 workers, according to Andalucian Health Minister Antonio Sanz, who met with Estepona Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano this week.

The recruitment drive will enable the hospital to open its surgical block, including a day surgery unit, and activate a functional testing unit with endoscopy services.

Crucially for residents and expats in the area, the hospital’s laboratory and radiology departments will now operate around the clock, offering 24-hour diagnostic capabilities.

Emergency services will also be strengthened with additional nurses, nursing assistants and technical staff to ensure continuous and effective patient care.

