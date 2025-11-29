29 Nov, 2025
29 Nov, 2025 @ 12:19
Estepona hospital to finally become ‘fully operational’ – including for A&E, surgeries and X-rays – after staff boost  

Estepona Hospital

ESTEPONA hospital is set to become fully operational after the Junta pledged to hire 58 new healthcare professionals.

The staff boost will bring the total workforce at the facility to 136 workers, according to Andalucian Health Minister Antonio Sanz, who met with Estepona Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano this week.

The recruitment drive will enable the hospital to open its surgical block, including a day surgery unit, and activate a functional testing unit with endoscopy services.

READ MORE: Scandal-ridden mayor of Estepona pays back salary of ‘lover’ he gave job to – but ‘denies guilt’

Crucially for residents and expats in the area, the hospital’s laboratory and radiology departments will now operate around the clock, offering 24-hour diagnostic capabilities.

Emergency services will also be strengthened with additional nurses, nursing assistants and technical staff to ensure continuous and effective patient care.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

OP INVESTIGATES: Inside the sinister force calling for a 'second reconquest' to banish Muslims from Europe – as Spain's far right celebrates 50th anniversary of dictator Franco's death

OP INVESTIGATES: Inside the sinister force calling for a ‘second reconquest’ to banish Muslims from Europe – as Spain’s far right celebrates 50th anniversary of dictator Franco’s death

