The 12 absolutely non-negotiable questions you MUST ask your Spanish agent

Buying a house in Spain is great, but the process relies heavily on paperwork.

While the estate agent is there to facilitate the sale, your role is to make sure all the details align with your expectations and legal requirements.

Forget the brochure chat. These 12 questions from thinkSPAIN are the ones you need to nail down every single time you view a property.

1. ‘Is the paperwork 100% clean, right now?’

You need clarity, not complications.

Is the house actually registered in the Land Registry (Registro de la Propiedad)? Ask to see the Nota Simple.

Are there any debts on it? Mortgages, unpaid taxes, anything. I need proof it’s unencumbered.

Does it have the Cédula de Habitabilidad (Habitation Certificate)? No certificate, no legal place to live.

2. ‘What does this actually cost me, all in’

The price on the ad is just the starting point. Find out the real budget busters.

How much is the annual IBI (Property Tax)? Ask to see the last bill.

If it’s a block, what are the Community Fees and what, specifically, do they cover?

Estimate the utilities – especially if it’s an old build with electric heating.

3. ‘How old is the structure and its bones?’

It looks charming, but does it cost a fortune to run?

When was it built?

Have the electrics and plumbing ever been fully upgraded? When? (This is the expensive stuff.)

Are there any big, looming maintenance jobs the community is about to vote on?

4. ‘Why hasn’t this sold already?’

The sales history tells the true story of the price.

How long has it been sitting on the market? (If it’s been six months, there’s a reason.)

How many times have they dropped the price?

How does this price compare to the place next door that actually sold last month?

5. ‘Are there any known defects or structural issues?’

I’m talking about structural stuff, not paint colours.

When was the last big renovation?

Are there any known issues with the roof, cracks, or damp?

What’s the energy rating? (Low rating = high bills. Simple.)

6. ‘What are the community rules I should know about?’

Buying an apartment into a shared building means shared responsibilities and limitations.

Can I use it for short-term holiday rentals (Airbnb)? Yes or no?

Are there strict rules on my pets or my ability to renovate my own terrace?

Ask for a copy of the community statutes.

7. ‘What stays, and what are you taking?’

Avoid misunderstandings later. Get it in writing now.

Is the furniture included? Which specific pieces?

Are the appliances (washer, fridge) part of the deal?

Does the parking spot and storage room have their own registration numbers?

8. ‘How desperate is the seller?’

Knowing the motivation gives you negotiating power.

Is the price flexible? What’s the lowest offer they’ve already rejected?

Why are they selling? (Job move, divorce, moving up, moving down – it matters.)

9. ‘Can I talk to the people who live here?’

The seller or current tenant knows the truth about the place.

What’s the neighbour noise like?

Have they had any major issues with the property (leaks, plumbing, etc.)?

Who actually owns it – one person, or a group of heirs?

10. ‘What is the neighbourhood like beyond the first impression?’

Forget the beautiful beach view. Tell me about the reality.

What’s the noise situation like on a Friday night?

Where are the closest essential services (doctor, big supermarket)?

Is there a traffic issue during rush hour or the summer season?

11. ‘What’s being built around me next year?’

Your quiet view could be a building site soon.

Are there any approved construction projects planned nearby?

Is this area known for any seasonal risks like flooding?

12. ‘Lay out the buying timeline for me.’

You need a clear legal path and budget.

What are the exact steps, milestones, and deposits?

What percentage of the final price should I expect to pay in taxes and fees?

What’s the absolute shortest time we can close?

Explore more guides and property listings at thinkSPAIN – the property portal that’s been helping international buyers find their ideal place in Spain since 2003.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.