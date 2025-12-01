EARLY risers across the Costa del Sol got an unexpected wake-up call this morning when a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Estepona.

The tremor hit at exactly 6.00am on Monday, with its epicentre located southwest of the popular resort town, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Residents in Manilva, Casares and parts of the eastern Campo de Gibraltar – including Sotogrande and San Roque – reported feeling the shake, though no damage or injuries have been recorded.

The key factor in minimising the quake’s impact was its extraordinary depth.

IGN sensors showed the tremor originated 52 kilometres below the Earth’s surface – far deeper than most earthquakes that cause significant damage.

In geological terms, the deeper the quake, the more its energy dissipates before reaching ground level. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake at just five kilometres depth would feel like a sharp, violent jolt.

But at 52 kilometres down, most people experience it as a gentle vibration or slight dizziness – if they notice it at all.

However, the shockwaves can spread across a much wider area.

For those who did feel it, the sensation was likely limited to a slight movement of objects or rattling windows, particularly for residents in higher floors of apartment blocks.

The tremor serves as a reminder that seismic activity is far from unusual in this stretch of coastline.

The area where Malaga and Cadiz provinces meet sits on a friction zone between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, making the Alboran Sea one of the most seismically active areas in Spain.

While experts classify magnitude 3.2 as ‘minor’, the constant grinding of these massive continental plates means the ground beneath the Costa del Sol is always on the move – even if we don’t always feel it.

Emergency services 112 confirmed no serious incidents related to the earthquake have been reported.

