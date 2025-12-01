Benidorm ‘best in Europe’ coffee shop and a bar are busted for selling drugs in city’s tourist zone

A BENIDORM coffee shop and a bar have been raided for selling drugs in the tourist area of the city.

Six people have been arrested in two separate operations executed by the Policia Nacional.

The coffee shop advertised itself as one of the ‘best in Europe’ but the business was merely a front for drug sales.

Customers had to contact the store beforehand via phone or text message to get narcotics.

The premises featured opaque windows, multiple entrances and exits, a metal security grille, a strong smell of marijuana, and security cameras.

The 30-year-old owner used social media to advertise products with a catalogue including 30 varieties of marijuana.

Free home delivery was offered for orders over €50.

His Villajoyosa home stored all the drugs which were seized by police.

As well as 6.5 kilos of marijuana and a kilo of hashish, officers removed €62,000 in cash, plus over £900 sterling and other currencies, as well as high-end mobile phones.

The second narcotic bust involved a bar in a busy narrow pedestrianised street.

The premises and several homes acted as ‘stash houses’.

Five people were arrested- three men and two women- but their nationalities have not been revealed.

Police seized over €40,000 in cash as well as £10,000 in sterling and over 5,000 Scottish pounds.

Marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA were removed as well as three vehicles used by the drugs gang.

