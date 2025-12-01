New ‘low noise’ zone setback as court says bars and restaurants can return to longer late-nights in Alicante’s Old Town

A COURT has suspended Alicante’s Old Town new low-noise zone after hospitality businesses said they were being unfairly penalised.

The ZAS started in October after residents complained for years about excess late-night noise from bars, clubs, and restaurants.

The court has now ordered the previous hours to be restored until it examines the matter further.

The legal challenge was brought by the local Alroa hospitality association which means businesses can remain open until 3.30am over this forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

Weekend closing time for bars and restaurants in the ZAS area had been restricted to 1am from mid-October.

The court ruling states that early closures could cause problems to businesses.

“This would lead to the loss of jobs, loss of profits and obvious damage to the different businesses affected,” it said.

Alroa president, Javier Galdeano, welcomed the suspension of the ZAS by the court.

The zone includes the Plaza de Quijano plus Calles Padre Malts, Virgen de Belen, Montengon and San Agustin.

The opposition socialist leader, Ana Barcelo, said the ruling was ‘a major setback for the Partido Popular administration’ and ‘for residents who have a right to rest’.

