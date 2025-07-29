British couple arrested after police sniffer dog finds drugs in their car on Costa Blanca

A BRITISH couple driving around Javea won’t forget a police dog called Kosmo in a hurry.

The 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have been arrested for drug trafficking after the dog sniffed out two plastic bags containing 48 grams of cocaine in the back of a passenger seat.

The car was pulled over on Monday at around 8.30pm after it tried to turn around to avoid a police checkpoint on Avenida de la Libertat.

The male driver tested positive for cocaine and also displayed a distinctly nervy attitude.

That led Javea Policia Local officers to believe there might be drugs in the vehicle.

Kosmo- the first member of Javea’s Canine Unit- arrived a few minutes later to confirm their suspicions.

The narcotics were removed and the couple arrested- with the driver facing an additional charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

It’s not known whether the detained Brits were tourists or residents.

