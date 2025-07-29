29 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Jul, 2025 @ 15:30
··
1 min read

British couple arrested after police sniffer dog finds drugs in their car on Costa Blanca

by
British couple arrested after police sniffer dog finds drugs in their car on Costa Blanca

A BRITISH couple driving around Javea won’t forget a police dog called Kosmo in a hurry.

The 57-year-old man and 37-year-old woman have been arrested for drug trafficking after the dog sniffed out two plastic bags containing 48 grams of cocaine in the back of a passenger seat.

The car was pulled over on Monday at around 8.30pm after it tried to turn around to avoid a police checkpoint on Avenida de la Libertat.

READ MORE:

COCAINE REMOVED(Javea Policia Local image)

The male driver tested positive for cocaine and also displayed a distinctly nervy attitude.

That led Javea Policia Local officers to believe there might be drugs in the vehicle.

Kosmo- the first member of Javea’s Canine Unit- arrived a few minutes later to confirm their suspicions.

KOSMO

The narcotics were removed and the couple arrested- with the driver facing an additional charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

It’s not known whether the detained Brits were tourists or residents.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

ROBINSON ON THE RUN: Olive Press sources reveal he is ‘likely’ to be coming to Spain

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop