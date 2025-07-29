ROBINSON ON THE RUN: Olive Press sources reveal he is ‘likely’ to be coming to Spain

BRITISH police are actively seeking far-right activist Tommy Robinson after he allegedly fled the UK this morning.

Robinson – aka Stephen Yaxley Lennon – reportedly boarded a flight out of the UK in the ‘early hours of Tuesday morning’, according to the British Transport Police.

It comes as Lennon reportedly knocked a man unconscious at London’s St Pancras station on Monday night.

Olive Press sources reveal that he is ‘likely’ en route back to Spain, where he has been based for much of the last few months.

We can reveal that he has been staying in two locations on the Costa Blanca as well as in the Canary Islands. More detail to follow later.

Police were called to the scene at around 20:40 yesterday, and have been investigating the assault overnight.

This happend today at St pancreas railway station. pic.twitter.com/4OLDCJSs1t — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 28, 2025

According to reports, the victim was rushed to hospital and treated for his injuries.

In photos, you can clearly see blood on the station floor as well as blood transfusion bags that paramedics were using.

A team reportedly spent an undisclosed amount of time trying to resuscitate him.

Lennon was seen on a shocking video coming back up a flight of stairs as a pair of policeman arrive, saying, allegedly: ‘He came at me bruv’.

Lennon, the co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL), has a history of fleeing the country, however.

The Irish passport holder has spent many months in Spain, including Marbella, the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol, where his friends help him ‘hide’ from the authorities.

Lennon was allegedly involved in stirring up the recent Epping anti-migrant protests and was planning another national demo in September.

He had been seen around north London handing out leaflets for the forthcoming protest.

If police find sufficient evidence that he was responsible for the attack, they can file an arrest warrant with the National Crime Agency.

This could result in a potential Interpol Red Notice, alerting foreign authorities of his activities, however this would require serious grounds for extradition.

Anyone with information about the incident at St Pancras is encouraged to contact the British Transport Police at 61016, with the reference number 655, as of July 28th.

