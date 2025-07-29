Government to invest €1.5 BILLION into Malaga Airport expansion

THE airport expansion, announced on June 27, began planning on Tuesday for the €1.5 billion project set to begin in September 2026.

The terminal will almost double in size once the new ‘U’ shaped terminal is complete, which will go from 80,000 to 140,000 square meters, as one of the largest investments in the government’s history.

Expansion plans will transform the layout of the airport, extending across the existing road to connect to the second runway and also include demolishing the airport’s older areas and renovating Terminal 2.

Javier Salas, the deputy delegate for the province’s government, said the investment will make Malaga ‘a functional airport, a more modern and much more attractive airport for tourists.”

At the end of 2024, Malaga-Costa del Sol airport was the fourth busiest hub in Spain. Once the expansion is finished, it will be able to accommodate up to 36 million passengers a year.

President of Aena, Spain’s airport service company, Maurici Lucena, said: “This major project clearly demonstrates Aena’s commitment to the connectivity and growth of Malaga province and Andalusia.”

Once planning is complete, construction will move forward with seeking environmental permits in 2028, with hopes of breaking ground in 2029.

