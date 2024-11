A SPANISH police dog has found cocaine hidden in a stripper’s vagina after sniffing out her workplace.

When Spanish police searched a Granada strip club, they expected to find money, drugs and other paraphernalia all over the club.

But the officers got the shock of their life when the Guardia Civil sniffer dog sidled up to one of the locale’s performers.

Soon, a bundle of cocaine was discovered hidden inside the stripper’s vagina.

Many other workers were also reported for possession of the drug.