26 Nov, 2024
26 Nov, 2024 @ 10:35
DANA death toll rises to 222 in Valencia as body of unidentified man is found almost a month after disaster

RESCUE teams including specialist sniffer dogs have found a new victim of the DANA floods in Valencia province, taking the death toll to 222.

A man’s body was discovered in Vilamarxant on Monday at around 2pm in a river bed which passes through the town.

The find was made nearly a month after extreme weather hit the region on October 29.

VILLAMARXANT DAMAGE

The submerged body was recovered by divers and has yet to be identified.

The rest of the 221 people who died in the flood disaster have already been autopsied and fully identified.

Five people have been reported as missing and now there is a wait to see if the discovery in Vilamarxant is one of those.

Rescue workers have also been combing the river area between Pedralba and Lliria.

Alex Trelinski

