25 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Nov, 2024 @ 12:04
··
1 min read

More tragedy in Valencia as 51-year-old man is killed when DANA-damaged school collapses

by
More tragedy in Valencia as 51-year-old man is killed when DANA-damaged school collapses

A WORKER involved in cleaning up operations at a flood-damaged Valencia province school died on Sunday when a metal beam collapsed onto him.

A colleague suffered minor injuries following the incident at the Lluis Vives school in Massanassa.

The beam was part of a pergola linking a school building to the gymnasium and gave way shortly before noon.

READ MORE:

Two people were trapped with a 51-year-old man dying instantly while his co-worker, 35, sustained non-life threatening injuries to his legs and head.

He was taken to La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

Valencian education minister, Jose Antonio Rovira, said: “The building was not classified as being in risk of collapse and the accident happened on an outside porch, due perhaps to damage to a pillar.”

Rovira said exterior cleaning was taking place with a machine and four operators who were getting rid of mud and abandoned items.

The employees worked for the Tragsa Group which reiterated ‘its commitment to the safety of our workers’ and to continually ‘improve working conditions to avoid a repeat of such an incident’.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said he was shocked by the news and sent condolences to the deceased worker’s family and hoped for the ‘speed recovery’ of his colleague.

Sanchez highlighted the work of the ‘thousands of people who work day and night’ in the areas affected by the floods of October 29.

“So many anonymous heroes continue to give everything to return normality as soon as possible to areas that have suffered from this tragedy,” he stressed.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Black Sunday for women in Spain: Girl, 15, has her throat slit in the street while a wife is blasted to death by a shotgun and a third is stabbed
Previous Story

Black Sunday for women in Spain: Girl, 15, has her throat slit in the street while a wife is blasted to death by a shotgun and a third is stabbed

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vinaros with pool garage - € 170
Next Story

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vinaros with pool garage – € 170,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Demand for nuclear bunkers surge in Spain amid fears Putin will use catastrophic weapons in Europe

THE DEMAND for nuclear bunkers has surged in Spain amid
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vinaros with pool garage - € 170

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vinaros with pool garage – € 170,000

Flat Vinaròs, Castellón   2 beds   1 baths €