21 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Nov, 2024 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region ‘for not knowing how to respond’

by
Spain's government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region 'for not knowing how to respond'
PAIPORTA CLEAR UP

SPAIN’S environment minister says that climate change was mainly to blame for the Valencia flood disaster, as she defended the government’s handling of the response to it.

Speaking to Congress, Teresa Ribera also blamed Valencian president Carlos Mazon for ‘not knowing how to respond to the DANA’.

Ribera stated that long-delayed additional flood defences in Valencia province would most likely not have prevented the worst flood-related disaster in Spain’s history as they had been designed for smaller catastrophes.

READ MORE:

RIBERA IN CONGRESS

Such works ‘would have been clearly insufficient to contain that torrent of floodwater’, she stated.

The minister however admitted that they could have limited the impact of a deluge that killed at least 220 people, swept away bridges and roads, and destroyed thousands of homes.

The opposition conservative Partido Popular(PP) meanwhile has accused Ribera of inaction and neglecting her duties.

There has been criticism that it took days for Madrid to deploy thousands of troops and extra police officers to help in rescue and recovery efforts.

The national government says the Valencian administration led by the PP’s Carlos Mazon had to take responsibility for a slow response to weather warnings.

Mazon has said the information he received was ‘insufficient, inaccurate and late’ to issue an emergency alert to residents.

Theresa Ribera said Spain must improve its officials’ capacity to respond to the increasing threat of climate events.

“Action protocols, regulations and alerts must be adapted to climate risk.”

In a swipe at the Valencian government, she added: “It is of little use to have all the necessary information if those who have to respond do not know how to do so.”

The minister said that up to 11 calls were made from state weather forecaster Aemet to Valencia’s Civil Protection authority and that the Jucar water authority sent more than a 100 emails on October 29- the day when the storms and floods hit.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Pregnant Finnish expat issues warning about Marbella after her ‘entire life possessions’ were stolen on the day she arrived

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel - € 195
Next Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel – € 195,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel - € 195

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel – € 195,000

Villa Chirivel, Almería   4 beds   2 baths €
Drug Traffickers Steal Boat But Owner's Friend Spots It Docked Up On Spain's Costa Blanca

Warning for boat owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol following string of thefts by migrant smugglers

BOAT owners along the Costa del Sol and Campo de