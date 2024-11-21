21 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel – € 195,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel - € 195

Villa

Chirivel, Almería

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 195,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel - € 195,000

Beautiful Villa in a lovely hamlet just 10 mins away from Velez Rubio and Chirivel with the most amazing views of the mountains. The Villa has no electricity costs due to the 5kw Solar System which has been recently fitted. Air Conditioning hot and cold. You walk into this villa via a good size enclosed room then into the main villa. Attractive flooring throughout with Tilt and Turn UPVC Windows and doors. There is a pellet burner that heats the areas. There are 4 large double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and 2 bathrooms with gorgeous tiling. The kitchen looks as new with all the mod cons… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region 'for not knowing how to respond'
Previous Story

Spain’s government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region ‘for not knowing how to respond’

Drug Traffickers Steal Boat But Owner's Friend Spots It Docked Up On Spain's Costa Blanca
Next Story

Warning for boat owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol following string of thefts by migrant smugglers

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Drug Traffickers Steal Boat But Owner's Friend Spots It Docked Up On Spain's Costa Blanca

Warning for boat owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol following string of thefts by migrant smugglers

BOAT owners along the Costa del Sol and Campo de
Spain's government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region 'for not knowing how to respond'

Spain’s government blames climate change for Valencia flood disaster and criticises region ‘for not knowing how to respond’

SPAIN’S environment minister says that climate change was mainly to