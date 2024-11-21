4 bedroom Villa for sale in Chirivel – € 195,000

Villa Chirivel, Almería 4 beds 2 baths € 195,000

Beautiful Villa in a lovely hamlet just 10 mins away from Velez Rubio and Chirivel with the most amazing views of the mountains. The Villa has no electricity costs due to the 5kw Solar System which has been recently fitted. Air Conditioning hot and cold. You walk into this villa via a good size enclosed room then into the main villa. Attractive flooring throughout with Tilt and Turn UPVC Windows and doors. There is a pellet burner that heats the areas. There are 4 large double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and 2 bathrooms with gorgeous tiling. The kitchen looks as new with all the mod cons… See full property details