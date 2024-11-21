Warning for boat owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol following string of thefts by migrant smugglers

BOAT owners along the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar are being urged to step up security after a surge in thefts linked to human smuggling mafias.

At least four recreational boats have been stolen from marina since last month, with criminals using these vessels to attempt dangerous migrant crossings across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Boats in Barbate, Fuengirola, and Algeciras have already been impacted, with some vessels found severely damaged after being abandoned.

While the owners of yachts in Barbate and Fuengirola have been identified, the owner of the Algeciras vessel – which has been severely damaged by waves – is still unknown, reports Europa Sur.

Efforts to trace the fourth boat’s owner, located just yesterday, are ongoing.

Local authorities have confirmed that a 20-year-old man linked to a criminal network specialising in pinching the boats was arrested in Algeciras last month.

He was allegedly piloting a boat stolen from a Costa del Sol marina and found carrying 19 migrants – despite having a safety capacity for just six people.

The overloaded vessel suffered engine failure, leaving vulnerable people stranded at sea.

The group is known for stealing boats not just for people smuggling but also drug trafficking.

Maritime officials are urgently investigating these thefts and warning boat owners to implement additional security measures.

This includes installing advanced security systems, using high-quality locks, and being vigilant about their surroundings.

With the money to be made in human trafficking and drug smuggling, coupled with already overstretched law enforcement resources, it is feared that this trend is set to continue.