21 Nov, 2024
21 Nov, 2024 @ 14:00
Orange weather alerts are activated for Valencia and Alicante today as Storm Caetano brings 90km/hr winds

AN ORANGE alert for high winds on Thursday and Friday in parts of the Valencian Community has been issued by the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet)

Gusts will reach of more than 70km/hr are expected in inland areas- especially on high ground.

The Aemet alert is active until noon on Friday.

AEMET PROJECTION

It covers parts of northern Alicante province and the south of Valencia province.

The westerly gales caused by Storm Caetano mean that people should avoid areas with trees and even planters on balconies.

Weather experts from the University of Alicante say the westerly wind will intensify ‘in mountain areas’, where it could exceed 90km/hr in the most exposed sectors.”

They add that the weather front will leave ‘little or no rain’ but temperatures will be well ‘above average’ for the time of year reaching around 25 degrees on the coast.

The Health Ministry has also warned of increased dust levels and that people especially in flood-hit areas who have respiratory issues should wear a mask if going outdoors.

