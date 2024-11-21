Muñoz dethroned: After three years as Best Chef in the World, Spaniard is knocked off his perch by Dane Rasmus Munk

MADRID based chef Dabiz Muñoz has been knocked off his throne as ‘best chef in the world’.

Muñoz was given the title three years in a row, but now the Danish young pretender Rasmus Munk (Alchemist, Copenhagen) has been handed the accolade by The Best Chef Awards.

Munk shared the podium with his compatriot Eric Vildgaard (Jordnær, Copenhagen), who took third place. Spanish chef Albert Adrià, from Enigma in Barcelona, kept his second-place position for the second consecutive year.

Beyond the change in reign, the big news from these awards, which held their 2024 gala in Dubai earlier this month, lies in the transformation of their ranking system.

Until now, The Best Chef Awards operated as a ranking of 100 names, but the founders have decided to imitate the Michelin Guide by introducing their own rating system.

From now on, the awards will only feature the top three chefs on the podium, with other chefs being awarded between one and three knives, similar to the Michelin stars, although, unlike Michelin, these awards recognise the individual chefs rather than the restaurants.

The full list includes 550 chefs from 61 countries, with 97 receiving three knives, 177 with two knives and 276 with one knife.

As for Spain, 40 chefs have received some form of knife, with 17 of them earning the maximum rating of three knives: Albert Adrià (second best in the world), Andoni Luis Aduriz, Ángel León, Dabiz Muñoz, Diego Guerrero, Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas, Eduard Xatruch, Eneko Atxa, Fina Puidgevall and Martina Puigvert, Javier and Sergio Torres, Martín Berasategui, Paco Morales, Paco Pérez, Paco Roncero, Paolo Casagrande, Quique Dacosta, and Victor Arguinzoniz.