MADRID’S Dabiz Muñoz has been crowned the best chef in the world for the third time in a row.

Muñoz once again triumphed at the seventh staging of The Best Chefs Awards for his innovative cuisine and his avant-garde way of creating.

The awards were presented on Monday in the city of Merida, Yucatan- one of the richest and most diverse gastronomic regions in Mexico.

Completing the winners’ podium were the Catalan Albert Adria from Barcelona’s Enigma restaurant followed by Slovenian chef, Ana Ros.

Muñoz, 44, is the only three-starred Michelin chef in Madrid with his two establishments DiverXO and StreetXO- with long reservation lists for his restaurant, and long waits in line for his street food outlet.

“I’m extremely happy, I never expected to win three times,” Muñoz said upon receiving the award.

“Thank you to all the chefs who have made the history of world gastronomy because thanks to them there is a chef like me who has grown up in one of the most incredible countries of gastronomy in the world.”

He dedicated the award to all the people who work with him and addressed a special message to his wife and newborn daughter: “Thank you to the two most wonderful things in my life: Cristina, my wife and Laia, my daughter who was born four months ago”.

The awards featured a special tribute to Ferran Adria, a master and pioneer of signature cuisine in Spain via his world-famous El Bulli restaurant on the Costa Brava, which closed its doors in 2011- to reopen three years later as a creativity centre to foster culinary innovation.

Adria said: “Chefs, you have the mission of helping the new generations to be extraordinary”.

He highlighted the values that must not be lost in order to aspire to culinary excellence.

“Respect for the past, respect for teammates, honesty and gratitude for the people from whom we have learned,” said Adria.

