5 bedroom Villa for sale in Altea with pool garage - € 1,137,500

Villa Altea, Alicante 5 beds 5 baths € 1,137,500

We invite you to discover a villa with incredible sea views, on “Sierra de Altea”, in a Residential area full of light with large interior spaces, unique architecture and a natural environment with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea and Benidorm´s skyline. A residential complex that is closed off, houses built with state of the art architecture, independent houses, where each one has an exceptional design, making each house unique. Villa no. 13 is a functional property, designed so you can enjoy outside life and the light of the Mediterranean. The dining/living room and the… See full property details