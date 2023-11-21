A BRITISH woman is one of three people detained by the Policia Nacional over the attempted killing of the former head of the Partido Popular in Catalunya and founding member of Vox, Alejo Vidal-Quadras.

One of the suspects- said to be the hitman- was arrested in Fuengirola and the other two in Lanjaron in Granada province.

Police said that the Brit was a partner of a Spaniard, detained with her, whilst the man arrested in Fuengirola was also Spanish.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, was shot in the face in central Madrid on November 9 and taken to hospital.

Spanish media have run regular stories about Iran’s possible roles in the assassination attempt.

The shooter was said to be a professional hitman on a motorbike, who was paid to kill the politician.

He is believed to be the man arrested in Fuengirola with the man detained in Lanjaron said to ‘be directly involved with the attack’ while the British woman’s role is as yet unknown.

Vidal-Quadras survived the attack as the bullet passed through his jaw but he is reportedly still in hospital.

There were claims that Vidal-Quadras told doctors and relatives post-surgery that he believed Iran was behind the hit, which was then relayed to Spanish authorities.

If true, it would be an unprecedented attack by Iranians on Spanish soil.

In October 2022, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposed sanctions on Vidal-Quadras, who served as European Parliament vice-president between 2009 and 2014.

He was accused by Tehran of ‘supporting terrorism and terrorist groups and spreading violence and hatred’ for his strong condemnations of the crackdown on protests by the country’s ruling circle as well as his contacts with exiled opposition group, Mojahedin-e-Khalq(MEK).

Clues that led the police to Tuesday morning’s arrests included a burnt out motorcycle used in the hit but with the VIN number still being able to be identified.

The number was tracked down to its owner in Fuengirola

Security cameras of shops in the vicinity of the incident were analysed and recordings showed at least one of the three suspects doing surveillance work.

