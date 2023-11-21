DESPITE having a multi-million euro mansion in Marbella, Novak Djokovic has decided to stay elsewhere after arriving by private jet to the Costa del Sol on Monday.

The tennis World No.1 flew in to play for his home country of Serbia in the Davis Cup finals, which are being held in Malaga.

The 36-year-old grand-slam champion is staying at the Hotel Higuerón Curio Collection by Hilton in Fuengirola – along with his teammates.

Photo: Higueron Resort/Facebook

Although not all of them will be staying in the same suite as Djokovic, which is priced at €385 per night.

It has a direct connection to the parking garage, granting the father-of-two private access and greater security.

He has also, incredibly, paid for 50 fans to stay in the hotel as part of the ‘Meet and Greet’ initiative.

Photo: Higueron Resort/Facebook

This gives those lucky chosen fans access to his matches, an exclusive infinity pool and an opportunity to get to know the tennis pro.

The hotel has pulled out all the stops for the star, even preparing a special tennis inspired desert by renowned chef Diego Gallegos.

Other Davis Cup competitors are staying at the hotel, with 140 out of the hotel’s 290 rooms occupied by the teams, their coaches and assistants.

Djokovic has an impressive mansion in Marbella’s exclusive Sierra Blanca urbanisation, which he bought for more than €6million at the end of 2020.

It’s just a short drive from the exclusive Puente Romano hotel, where the tennis ace frequently trains.

He often visits the area as his brother, Markos, lives in Marbella.

