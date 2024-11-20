20 Nov, 2024
20 Nov, 2024 @ 16:43
Gibraltar floating body update: Autopsy carried out but identity of male corpse remains a mystery

Boom Launch
A tug lays out a boom to try to shield the western coast of Gibraltar from pollution

AN autopsy has been carried out on a body that was discovered floating off the coast of Gibraltar on Sunday morning.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, who are now waiting on the results.

They are liaising with counterparts in Spanish law enforcement agencies and with Interpol.

READ MORE: Gibraltar relaunches bid to compete under its own flag at the Olympics after overcoming historic Spanish protests in international football

New Boom Around Os35
The body was found on Sunday morning floating around a kilometre off Europa Point

So far investigators have been unable to determine the identity of the male individual, who was spotted floating a little over a kilometre off Europa Point by a passing pleasure yacht.

Video has been circulating on social media of the grim discovery, which RGP have asked users not to re-post out of respect for the family.

The crew alerted the Gibraltar Port Authority at 8.47am, who sent out a team to retrieve the body at 9.30am.

Anyone with any information that may assist the RGP in their investigation is asked to contact the force’s Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime.

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

