Gibraltar floating body update: Autopsy carried out but identity of male corpse remains a mystery

AN autopsy has been carried out on a body that was discovered floating off the coast of Gibraltar on Sunday morning.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, who are now waiting on the results.

They are liaising with counterparts in Spanish law enforcement agencies and with Interpol.

The body was found on Sunday morning floating around a kilometre off Europa Point

So far investigators have been unable to determine the identity of the male individual, who was spotted floating a little over a kilometre off Europa Point by a passing pleasure yacht.

Video has been circulating on social media of the grim discovery, which RGP have asked users not to re-post out of respect for the family.

The crew alerted the Gibraltar Port Authority at 8.47am, who sent out a team to retrieve the body at 9.30am.

Anyone with any information that may assist the RGP in their investigation is asked to contact the force’s Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime.