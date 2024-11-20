20 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Nov, 2024 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Deadly DANA floods have impacted Spain’s impressive economic growth, national bank warns

by
Deadly DANA floods have impacted Spain’s impressive economic growth, national bank warns
DANA DEVASTATION

THE Bank of Spain says that the DANA floods will cut the country’s economic growth and increase inflation.

The entity said on Wednesday that 0.2% will be trimmed off the country’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of the disaster.

The Bank of Spain said in a statement: “Estimates are subject to significant uncertainty, but, based on previous weather-related events, the estimated impact on GDP is 0.2% between October and December, remaining negative one year later.”

READ MORE:

BANK GOVERNOR, JOSE LUIS ESCRIVA

It also said the floods would increase inflation by 0.15%.

Before the floods, the government had expected the Spanish economy to grow 2.7% this year, by far outperforming its European peers.

Inflation rose by 1.8% in the year leading up to October.

The government has announced a €14.36 billion aid package to help households and businesses cope with the economic impact of the floods.

The Bank of Spain governor, Jose Luis Escriva, said it would be desirable for aid to be ‘temporary and specifically targeted’ to affected businesses to reduce long-term costs.

Damages to the commercial sector in towns hit by floods could amount to over €10 billion, with banks’ loan exposure to the affected area worth around €20.6 billion.

Escriva said on Wednesday the Spanish banking sector would be able to absorb the shock, including the smaller lenders.

In total, the central bank identified almost 27,000 companies with outstanding loans and half a million loan holders in flood-hit regions like Valencia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Boom Launch
Previous Story

Gibraltar floating body update: Autopsy carried out but identity of male corpse remains a mystery

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Boom Launch

Gibraltar floating body update: Autopsy carried out but identity of male corpse remains a mystery

AN autopsy has been carried out on a body that

SPANIEN TESTET AB NÄCHSTEM JAHR „FLIEGENDE TAXIS“ ZWISCHEN GROSSEN FLUGHÄFEN

von Alex Trelinski Der spanische Flughafenbetreiber Aena wird ab dem kommenden Jahr